 Delhi-NCR's Primary Housing Market Draws Price Appreciation Of 48-72% In The Past Three Years On Strong Demand
Delhi-NCR's primary housing market witnessed price appreciation of 48-72 per cent in the past three years on strong demand. Anarock noted that the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) has the highest average price in all housing categories across the top 7 cities. The current average price for luxury homes in MMR is Rs 40,200/sq ft, while the rate in the affordable segment is Rs 6,450/sq ft.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, November 27, 2025, 08:17 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: Delhi-NCR's primary housing market has witnessed price appreciation of 48-72 per cent in the past three years on strong demand, according to Anarock.In a statement on Wednesday, real estate consultant Anarock said that Delhi-NCR's luxury housing segment (units priced above Rs 1.5 crore) saw the highest jump of 72 per cent in the last three years. The average rate surged to Rs 23,100 per square feet from Rs 13,450 per square feet in 2022.

Delhi-NCR saw a price rise of 54 per cent in mid-income housing segment (Rs 40 lakh to Rs 1.5 crore) and 48 per cent in the affordable segment (below Rs 40 lakh).Anarock noted that the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) has the highest average price in all housing categories across the top 7 cities.The current average price for luxury homes in MMR is Rs 40,200/sq ft, while the rate in affordable segment is Rs 6,450/sq ft, and the mid-income segment Rs 16,400 per sq ft. 

