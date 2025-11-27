 VISA Steel's Green-Lights Allotment Of 5 Crore Fully Convertible Warrants To Promoter Group Entity For ₹200 Crore
VISA Steel's board-level committee approved allotment of five crore fully convertible warrants on a preferential basis to promoter group entity VISA Industries Ltd for a total consideration of Rs 200 crore. The company added that there is no change in the paid-up equity share capital due to this allotment. VISA Industries' shareholding in the steel maker is expected to increase significantly.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, November 27, 2025, 09:10 AM IST
Kolkata: VISA Steel Ltd on Wednesday said its board-level committee has approved the allotment of five crore fully convertible warrants on a preferential basis to promoter group entity VISA Industries Ltd for a total consideration of Rs 200 crore.

The warrants have been priced at Rs 40 each, with the company receiving 25 per cent upfront, amounting to Rs 50 crore, the company informed the exchanges.Each warrant carries the right to be converted into one equity share of face value Rs 10, with the balance 75 per cent payable at the time of conversion within 18 months of allotment. The warrants will currently remain locked and will not be listed, it said.

The company added that there is no change in the paid-up equity share capital due to this allotment. However, upon full conversion of the warrants within 18 months and full payment, the shareholding of VISA Industries Limited in the steel maker is expected to increase significantly. 

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

