 Industrialist Jamshyd Scrapes Bottom Of The Barrel Looking For The Godrej Demand Boom In The Economy
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessIndustrialist Jamshyd Scrapes Bottom Of The Barrel Looking For The Godrej Demand Boom In The Economy

Industrialist Jamshyd Scrapes Bottom Of The Barrel Looking For The Godrej Demand Boom In The Economy

Industrialist Jamshyd Godrej said the industry will invest only if it sees demand, and pressed for measures to create the demand in the economy.When asked about the impact of the labour code on small enterprises, Godrej said the micro, small and medium enterprises sector is overburdened with regulation, and we need to lighten the burden.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, November 27, 2025, 09:22 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

Mumbai: Industrialist Jamshyd Godrej on Wednesday said the industry will invest only if it sees demand, and pressed for measures to create the demand in the economy.Godrej said enterprises also require several measures on the ease of doing business front.The comments come at a time when there are widespread concerns about the sluggish private capital expenditure, which can kick off a virtuous cycle of growth in the economy.

"Whether it is private or public investment, all of it is driven by demand. If the demand is there, everyone will invest. The important thing to do is to create demand," Godrej told reporters on the sidelines of a CII event here.He also sought more reform measures like the GST rationalisation done recently, and initiatives on the ease of doing business.

When asked about the impact of the labour code on small enterprises, Godrej said the micro, small land medium enterprises sector is overburdened with regulation and we need to lighten the burden.Speaking at the event, Maharahstra's Secretary for Industries P Anbalagan said the state's new manufacturing policy aims to unlock USD 850 billion in investments in the manufacturing and services sectors. 

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

FPJ Shorts
'Gareeb Beta To Maa-Baap Ko Bhi Achha Nahi Lagta': Viral Instagram Video Sparks Debate On Men’s Mental Health, Conditional Love Within Families
'Gareeb Beta To Maa-Baap Ko Bhi Achha Nahi Lagta': Viral Instagram Video Sparks Debate On Men’s Mental Health, Conditional Love Within Families
Manipur Police Nab 3 KCP Cadres For Facebook Video Threatening Blasts At Sangai Fest
Manipur Police Nab 3 KCP Cadres For Facebook Video Threatening Blasts At Sangai Fest
Stranger Things 5 X (Twitter) Review: 'Awesome Series', 'Corny'; Netflix's Much-Awaited Show Gets Mixed Response From Netizens
Stranger Things 5 X (Twitter) Review: 'Awesome Series', 'Corny'; Netflix's Much-Awaited Show Gets Mixed Response From Netizens
Sensex Rallies 313.38 Points To 85,922.89, Nifty 90.25
Sensex Rallies 313.38 Points To 85,922.89, Nifty 90.25

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sensex Rallies 313.38 Points To 85,922.89, Nifty 90.25

Sensex Rallies 313.38 Points To 85,922.89, Nifty 90.25

Farmers & Trade Unions Wage War In Shimla Against The New Labour Codes, Demanding Better Wages &...

Farmers & Trade Unions Wage War In Shimla Against The New Labour Codes, Demanding Better Wages &...

Industrialist Jamshyd Scrapes Bottom Of The Barrel Looking For The Godrej Demand Boom In The Economy

Industrialist Jamshyd Scrapes Bottom Of The Barrel Looking For The Godrej Demand Boom In The Economy

VISA Steel's Green-Lights Allotment Of 5 Crore Fully Convertible Warrants To Promoter Group Entity...

VISA Steel's Green-Lights Allotment Of 5 Crore Fully Convertible Warrants To Promoter Group Entity...

Telecom Czar Sunil Mittal's ICIL Stokes ₹7,195 Crore By Selling 0.56% Stake In Bharti Airtel...

Telecom Czar Sunil Mittal's ICIL Stokes ₹7,195 Crore By Selling 0.56% Stake In Bharti Airtel...