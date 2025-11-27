 Farmers & Trade Unions Wage War In Shimla Against The New Labour Codes, Demanding Better Wages & Trampling The 12-Hour Duty Imposition
Protests were held across the state against the four Labour Codes notified by the central government. Protesters reiterated their key demands, including fixing Rs 26,000 as the minimum wage, drafting a policy to regularise outsourced employees, withdrawing the order enforcing 12-hour duty for workers and night shifts for women, and legally ensuring Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, November 27, 2025, 09:33 AM IST
File Image |

Shimla: Trade unions, farmers and apple growers' bodies and other organisations held protests across the state on Wednesday against the four Labour Codes notified by the central government.Workers affiliated with the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), members of Himachal Kisan Sabha and Himachal Apple Growers Association and other organisations held demonstrations at district and block headquarters, demanding the immediate withdrawal of the four labour codes.

File Image |

In Shimla, a massive rally was held from the Panchayat Bhawan to the Deputy Commissioner's office in which hundreds of workers, farmers, students, youth, women, and members of marginalised communities participated.During the rally, they raised slogans against the central government and demanded the withdrawal of the labour codes. Protesters also reiterated their key demands, including fixing Rs 26,000 as the minimum wage, drafting a policy to regularise outsourced employees, withdrawing the order enforcing 12-hour duty for workers and night shifts for women, and legally ensuring Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops.

During the protest, CITU State President Vijender Mehra said that the central government's decision to repeal 29 existing labour laws and replacing them with the Code of Wages (2019), Industrial Relations Code (2020), Social Security Code (2020), and Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code (2020) was unacceptable as it was anti-worker and pro-corporate move.

He said that these codes will not only undermine workers' democratic rights but also affect their wages, social security, and safety.Mehra said that despite the opposition and multiple protests by various labour and workers unions, the central government went ahead and notified these codes which is a complete mockery of the democratic process in the country. 

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

