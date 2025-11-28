 Bank Unions Demand To Power Up Regular Jobs Over Contractual, Boosting Employee Facilities & Social Security
Bank unions demanded that regular jobs be promoted rather than contractual jobs to provide better employee facilities and social security. The government last week notified the implementation of the four Labour Codes, substituting 29 labour laws, leading to a lot of apprehensions and concerns raised by trade unions and employees at large. Improvements and changes in the labour laws are necessary.

article-image
New Delhi: Days after the government implemented four Labour Codes, bank unions on Thursday demanded that regular jobs be promoted rather than contractual jobs to provide better employee facilities and social security.

Unions under the aegis of United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) in a meeting with Financial Services Secretary M Nagaraju also brought to his attention pending issues of bank staff like implementation of five-day banking, filling up of posts of Workman and Officer Directors, adequate recruitments of clerical, substaff and security staff in the banks and updation of pension, among others.

