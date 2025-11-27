Financial Services Firm Equirus Group Appoints Manishkumar Jain As CEO Of Newly Launched Non-Deposit-Taking Non-Banking Company, Equirus Finance

File Image |

New Delhi: Financial services firm Equirus Group on Thursday said it has appointed Manishkumar Jain as chief executive officer of its newly launched non-deposit-taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) -- Equirus Finance.The appointment comes shortly after the Group received approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to establish the NBFC.

Jain will spearhead Equirus Finance and be responsible for building a diversified lending franchise, while establishing the NBFC as a relationship-driven platform offering funding solutions to high net-worth individuals (HNIs), family offices, and promoters, Equirus Group said in a statement.He has over 20 years of experience across ASK Group, Nuvama (now a PAG Group entity), Anand Rathi Global Finance, and Deloitte. He brings deep expertise in capital market lending, treasury management, structured credit, and NBFC leadership.

Ajit Deshmukh, Managing Director, Equirus, said that Jain's proven leadership capabilities and deep domain expertise make him the ideal leader to build and scale the NBFC business."The opportunity to build a wealth-focused NBFC that seamlessly integrates with Equirus' established platforms is truly exciting. I look forward to creating a client-centric ecosystem that delivers bespoke funding solutions while maintaining the highest standards of risk management and regulatory compliance," Jain said.

Equirus Finance will offer lending products such as Loan Against Securities (LAS), ESOP financing, Market-Linked Debentures (MLDs), Structured Finance, and other customised secured lending solutions tailored to the needs of HNIs, family offices, and promoters. The company is targeting a Rs 3,000 crore high-quality loan book over the next few years, backed by a strong compliance and risk framework.

