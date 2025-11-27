 Financial Services Firm Equirus Group Appoints Manishkumar Jain As CEO Of Newly Launched Non-Deposit-Taking Non-Banking Company, Equirus Finance
Financial services firm Equirus Group appointed Manishkumar Jain as chief executive officer of its newly launched non-deposit-taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) -- Equirus Finance.Ajit Deshmukh, Managing Director, Equirus, said that Jain's proven leadership capabilities and deep domain expertise make him the ideal leader to build and scale the NBFC business.

New Delhi: Financial services firm Equirus Group on Thursday said it has appointed Manishkumar Jain as chief executive officer of its newly launched non-deposit-taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) -- Equirus Finance.The appointment comes shortly after the Group received approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to establish the NBFC.

Jain will spearhead Equirus Finance and be responsible for building a diversified lending franchise, while establishing the NBFC as a relationship-driven platform offering funding solutions to high net-worth individuals (HNIs), family offices, and promoters, Equirus Group said in a statement.He has over 20 years of experience across ASK Group, Nuvama (now a PAG Group entity), Anand Rathi Global Finance, and Deloitte. He brings deep expertise in capital market lending, treasury management, structured credit, and NBFC leadership.

