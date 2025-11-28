Statewide Cyber Operation: 13 Arrested In 'Digital Arrest' Scam; ₹114 Crore Fraud Exposed |

Mumbai: In a major crackdown on the rapidly increasing Digital Arrest Cyber Fraud, the Mumbai Regional Cyber Police has arrested 13 accused from seven districts across Maharashtra. The special operation was launched on November 18, during which 13 coordinated police teams successfully solved eight registered cases.

Between January and October 2025 alone, Mumbai recorded 142 cases of Digital Arrest fraud, in which unsuspecting citizens were cheated of a staggering ₹114 crore. In view of this alarming spike, the cyber police initiated a statewide action to break the network behind this scam.

Investigations revealed that the arrested accused were primarily involved in Providing bank accounts for fraudulent transactions, Selling bank account details to cyber fraud syndicates, Acting as mule account holders to conceal illegal money flow.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Sunil Bhujbal, Anant Thorat, Jayesh Javheri, Vilas More, Rizwan Khan, Kasim Shaikh, Ashish Bhusari, Jeevan Barapatre, Yash Yadav, Mohan Sonawane, Hitesh and Ankush More. All 13 were arrested from different districts across the state during the coordinated action.

How to Stay Safe from Digital Arrest Fraud

Do not panic if you receive a threatening call—disconnect immediately.Report immediately to the Cyber helpline no.1930

File complaint on: www.cybercrime.gov.in

Never share your bank account / SIM card with strangers.

Avoid posting personal information publicly on social media.

