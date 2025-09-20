 UAE Companies To Pour Investments Into India's Infrastructure, Data Centres, Banking, Startups & Logistics: Commerce & Industry Minister Goyal
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said that the two countries have reset their targets and are actively working to increase investments rapidly in different sectors and enhance collaborations in areas such as renewable energy, shipbuilding, retail, and pharmaceuticals.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, September 20, 2025, 10:14 AM IST
File Image |

Dubai: The UAE companies are looking at multiple sectors, such as infrastructure, data centres, banking, startups and logistics, in India to increase their investments, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday.

He said that the two countries have reset their targets and are actively working to increase investments rapidly in different sectors, and enhancing collaborations in areas such as renewable energy, shipbuilding, retail, and pharmaceuticals."Infrastructure is one of the major sectors where they (UAE) can see huge potential. There was a lot of interest in the banking sector and startups. The Interests of potential investors are there in the logistics ecosystem in India, green energy. The UAE is keen to look at investments," Goyal told reporters here.

The minister was here for the 13th India-UAE High-Level Joint Task Force on Investments here. The two-day visit concluded on September 19. He was leading a 75-member business delegation.There are many ways through which India can increase collaborations with companies in the UAE, he said, adding the UAE's strength in investments is unparalleled."Now the UAE is also investing deeply in high-tech areas, so we could even be looking at serious collaborations in technology sectors," he said.

He added that bankers are finding it increasingly attractive to expand their operations in India."One banker who met me is very keen to set up a new operation in GIFT city," he said, adding, "while the UAE is already among the top 5-6 investors in India, my sense is that we can look at a much larger investment flow given the work that has happened in India".

The UAE recognises India as a key investment destination, the minister said."I think we will be looking at much larger pools of capital coming into India, both FDI and FII," he said.On Bharat Mart, he said the UAE has allocated land and soon construction will start, and it may be ready in 2027.About 9,000 companies have shown an expression of interest in this.India has received USD 24 billion in FDI from the UAE during April 2000 and June 2025.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

