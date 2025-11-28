Palghar Tragedy: Passenger Dies, Another Injured After Falling From Crowded Nalasopara–Churchgate Local Train; Inquiry Ordered

One passenger died and another was seriously injured after falling from a crowded Nalasopara–Churchgate local train | Representational Image

Nalasopara, Nov 27: A serious incident has once again highlighted the dangers of precarious travel (hanging outside the door) on local trains. The accident occurred today morning at 9:10 a.m. on an Up local train travelling from Nalasopara towards Churchgate, where two passengers fell between Nalasopara and Vasai stations. One passenger died, and the other is seriously injured.

Victim Identified; Second Passenger Critically Injured

The deceased was identified as Prateesh Balaram Bhole (age 35, resident of Mhasla, Dist. Raigad), who fell from the train and died on the spot. The other passenger, Nanasaheb Bandhane (age 32), is seriously injured and has been immediately moved to the Riddhi Vinayak Hospital in Nalasopara for treatment.

Crowding and Unsafe Travel Practices Blamed

Due to the daily increasing population and massive crowding in local trains, the incidence of passengers travelling while hanging outside the doors has increased. Passenger associations state that considering the rising passenger load, there is a need to increase the number of trains and implement safety measures for secure travel.

Railway Administration Initiates Inquiry

The railway administration has also started an investigation into the matter, and the demand for additional trains to manage the crowd has once again come to the forefront.

