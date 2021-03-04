Uttar Pradesh: Sambhal DM bans jeans, t-shirts in govt offices, only formals allowed

Lucknow: Government employees in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district will be not be allowed to wear jeans and t-Shirt in offices, the district administration has ordered. The Sambhal District Magistrate has ruled that it is mandatory for government staff to attend offices in formals only to maintain office decorum.

The Sambhal DM Sanjeev Ranjan warned that action will be initiated against government employees violating the order. “Wearing formal clothes in offices will ensure office decorum and bring seriousness among government staff towards their duties,” he stated.

The DM was annoyed after spotting the majority of government employees wearing jeans and t-shirts. “Wearing casuals in office is a gross violation of the government employees’ code of conduct and office ethics. Only a few come to office in formals. Henceforth, it is mandatory for all employees in government offices in the district to come in formals or face action,” said Ranjan.

The punishment may range from marking half day present to absent and sending them back home to return in formals.

Though the DM has not spelled out a dress code for government employees and has only allowed formals, like pants and shirt, during office hours. “Attending office in formals ensures seriousness at work,” he stressed.

Earlier, the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had issued an order in 2017 banning jeans and t-shirts in government offices. He had also issued another order banning smoking and chewing paan masala (Gutkha) in government offices after taking over as the Chief Minister.

For a few months, the two orders were followed in government offices but it went for a toss after some time. Paan chewing and belching cigarette smoke, potbelly Babus, wrapped in Jeans and T-Shirts, are a common sight in state government offices.