'My Nation Comes First': Indian Presenter Ridhima Pathak BREAKS Silence After Bangladesh Premier League Departure

Image: Ridhima Pathak/Instagram

Indian sports presenter Ridhima Pathak has clarified her exit from the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) amid swirling reports that she was ousted from the tournament’s hosting panel. Pathak firmly stated that she was not removed by organizers, but voluntarily withdrew from the role due to the ongoing political climate between India and Bangladesh.

Several media outlets had reported that the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) dropped Pathak from the BPL presentation team, where she was co-hosting alongside Pakistan’s Zainab Abbas. Those reports emerged amid escalating tensions between the two countries’ cricket boards, which intensified after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), reportedly instructed Kolkata Knight Riders to release Bangladeshi pacer Mustafizur Rahman from their IPL squad.

In her statement on social media, Pathak addressed the rumors directly, saying she chose to step away on her own terms. She emphasized that her nation comes first and reinforced her long-standing respect and passion for cricket, making it clear that her departure had nothing to do with being removed by the BPL organizers.

Pathak expressed gratitude for the support she received from fans and followers, adding that “cricket deserves truth” She indicated that she would not be making further comments on the matter, reinforcing her focus on integrity and clarity.

Her clarification comes amid broader diplomatic and sporting tensions, including Bangladesh’s bid to relocate its upcoming T20 World Cup matches out of India, a request the ICC has informally rejected and the Bangladesh government’s ban on the IPL broadcast locally.

In summary, Ridhima Pathak’s statement confirms that her departure from the BPL was a personal decision, not an enforced ouster, as many initial reports suggested.

Bangladesh Government Bans IPL Telecast Amid Pacer Mustafizur Rahman's Eviction From KKR Squad

The Bangladesh government has ordered an indefinite ban on the telecast and promotion of the Indian Premier League (IPL) across the country, in response to mounting controversy surrounding the removal of Bangladeshi fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman from the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) squad ahead of the IPL 2026 season.

According to official statements, all broadcasts, promotions and related IPL media coverage have been suspended with immediate effect and will remain in place until further notice. Authorities say the decision was taken “in the public interest” after strong public sentiment erupted over Rahman’s exclusion.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The controversy began when the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) reportedly instructed KKR to release Rahman from their 2026 roster, just weeks after he was selected for a high-profile contract. This prompted criticism from fans, former players, and political figures in Bangladesh, who felt the decision lacked transparency and fairness.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The ban on IPL telecasts marks a significant escalation in the dispute, reflecting broader frustration over perceived treatment of Bangladeshi players in international leagues. The move could impact viewership and commercial interests for IPL content in Bangladesh, a key market for cricket broadcasting, and underscores how sports decisions can reverberate into diplomatic and cultural arenas.

Further developments may hinge on ongoing diplomatic and cricket board discussions as relations between cricketing authorities and fans in both nations continue to evolve.