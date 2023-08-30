Asia Cup 2023: Bangladesh Star Batter Litton Das Ruled Out Of Entire Tournament

Litton Das. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Bangladesh have been dealt with a body blow ahead of the 2023 Asia Cup as Litton Das has been ruled out. The right-handed batter has failed to recover from a viral fever due to which he did not travel with the squad for Bangladesh's opening match in Pallekele.

As a result, the selection panel has named 30-year-old keeper-batter Anamul Haque Bijoy as Das' replacement and he is set to join the squad in Sri Lanka later on Wednesday. Anamul Haque has represented the national team in 44 ODIs and has managed 1254 runs, which include three centuries. The right-handed batter last featured for Bangladesh last December in a home series against India.

The Chairman of the National Team's Selection panel Minhajul Abedin commented on Das' unavailability, stating the below:

"He (Anamul) has been in the runs in domestic cricket and we have continued to monitor him in the Bangladesh Tigers programme. He was always in our consideration. Due to Litton’s unavailability, we needed a top-order batter who could keep wicket and Anamul got the nod."

Litton Das is undoubtedly a massive miss for Bangladesh, having gone from strength to strength in the last year and a half. The 28-year-old has promising numbers in ODIs, accumulating 2213 runs in 72 matches at 34.04 with 5 centuries and 10 half-centuries. However, he should be fit in time for the 2023 World Cup.

The Tigers play their opening game of 2023 Asia Cup against co-hosts Sri Lanka on Thursday.

Bangladesh's updated Asia Cup 2023 squad:

Shakib Al Hasan (Captain), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Naim Sheikh, Shamim Hossain, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Anamul Haque Bijoy

