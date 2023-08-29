'No One Wants To Win More Than The Players': Virat Kohli Desperate To See India Lift 2023 World Cup

Virat Kohli. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Indian batting star Virat Kohli revealed that they are desperate to break their ICC Trophy jinx in the upcoming 2023 50-over World Cup. The right-handed batter admitted that he did not understand the magnitude of what they achieved back in 2011, as he was among the youngest players in the squad.

The Men in Blue haven't won an ICC Trophy since lifting the 2013 Champions Trophy by beating England. With the 2023 World Cup taking place on home soil, India have the chance to break the jinx. They will start their preparations with the Asia Cup, while they also have an ODI series lined up against Australia.

Speaking during a promotional event,

"The pressure is always there. The fans always say we want the team to win a cup very badly. I'd like to say not more than me. So I'm in the right place. Honestly, I know the expectations are there and the emotions of the people are there. But please know that no one wants to win more than the players. After 15 years, I still like encounters and the World Cup 2023 is one (challenge). It excites me, I need something new to, you know, propel me to another level."

"My career highlight is obviously winning the World Cup in 2011. I was 23 at that time, and I probably didn't understand the magnitude of it. But now at 34, and having played many World Cups, which we haven't been able to win. So, I understand the emotions of all the senior players.

