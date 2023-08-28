'Always Does A Top Job': Virat Kohli Credits His Hair Stylist As He Dons A New Look Ahead Of 2023 Asia Cup

Virat Kohli. | (Image Credits: Instagram)

Indian batting star Virat Kohli doesn't cease to capture attention regardless of where he goes. As one of the most popular athletes, the 34-year-old is under scrutiny almost always and more so now, especially ahead of the 2023 Asia Cup, starting on August 30th. Kohli has notably donned a new hairstyle ahead of the tournament.

Read Also Virat Kohli Batting Along With Ravindra Jadeja During Practice Sessions Ahead Of Asia Cup 2023...

The right-handed batter took to his official Instagram handle and credited his hair stylist for giving him a new hairstyle and he seemed to have loved it as well. Most recently, Kohli also took to his official Instagram handle and shared a restaurant recommendation in Barbados, posting a picture of himself with Anushka Sharma and the menu.

Virat Kohli portrays a new hairstyle | (Credits: Instagram)

Virat Kohli is the most in-form Indian batter ahead of the 2023 Asia Cup:

With India targeting their 7th Asia Cup crown this year, the Men in Blue will desperately need to come their most experienced batter good. Kohli has an exemplary ODI record against Pakistan, who will be India's first opposition in the multi-nation tournament.

The Delhi-born cricketer has smashed 536 runs in 13 ODIs against Pakistan, averaging 48.73 with two fifties and as many centuries. Kohli's ODI best of 183 also came against the arch-rivals in the 2012 edition of the Asia Cup.

Pakistan, the hosts and who will also open this year's tournament, are high on confidence as they climbed the top of the ODI rankings by beating Afghanistan 3-0 in the recent ODI series.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)