Virat Kohli Batting Along With Ravindra Jadeja During Practice Sessions Ahead Of Asia Cup 2023 (WATCH)

Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja batting. | (Credits: Screengrab)

With the 2023 Asia Cup only three days away, Team India are as busy as the other sides in gearing themselves up for the marquee tournament. Notably, all eyes from the Indian perspective are on Virat Kohli and how he will go about his business in the tournament. The practice session in Alur on Sunday saw Kohli batting along with Ravindra Jadeja.

Kohli has an outstanding record when it comes to ODIs in the Asia Cup. While the right-hander has played in only 11 matches, he has amassed 613 runs in 11 games, averaging an astonishing 61.30, with 3 hundreds and a fifty. The former Indian captain's highest ODI score of 183 also came against Pakistan in the 2012 edition of the Asia Cup.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

On the other hand, Ravindra Jadeja is currently the first-choice all-rounder for India, regardless of the format. The Saurashtra all-rounder could also be promoted to No. 5 from No.7 if need be and the left-hander is capable of delivering a solid contribution. Aside from being an outstanding fielder, he is also a genuine wicket-taker.

Virat Kohli will be the key wicket for Pakistan in the 2023 Asia Cup:

Meanwhile, with India set to face Pakistan in their opening match of the 2023 Asia Cup, Kohli will be among the players to watch out for the same. The 34-year-old loves playing against Pakistan and their pace trio will be reminded of Kohli's onslaught at the 2022 T20 World Cup.

Nevertheless, Babar Azam and co. will also be on a high after a 3-0 series whitewash against Afghanistan. In the process, Pakistan also dethroned Australia to become the No.1 ODI team.