 Virat Kohli Batting Along With Ravindra Jadeja During Practice Sessions Ahead Of Asia Cup 2023 (WATCH)
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsVirat Kohli Batting Along With Ravindra Jadeja During Practice Sessions Ahead Of Asia Cup 2023 (WATCH)

Virat Kohli Batting Along With Ravindra Jadeja During Practice Sessions Ahead Of Asia Cup 2023 (WATCH)

Virat Kohli was spotted batting along with Ravindra Jadeja during practice sessions before Asia Cup

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, August 27, 2023, 04:51 PM IST
article-image
Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja batting. | (Credits: Screengrab)

With the 2023 Asia Cup only three days away, Team India are as busy as the other sides in gearing themselves up for the marquee tournament. Notably, all eyes from the Indian perspective are on Virat Kohli and how he will go about his business in the tournament. The practice session in Alur on Sunday saw Kohli batting along with Ravindra Jadeja.

Read Also
Pakistan All-Rounder Shadab Khan Hits Back At Ajit Agarkar's 'Virat Kohli Will Handle' Remark:...
article-image

Kohli has an outstanding record when it comes to ODIs in the Asia Cup. While the right-hander has played in only 11 matches, he has amassed 613 runs in 11 games, averaging an astonishing 61.30, with 3 hundreds and a fifty. The former Indian captain's highest ODI score of 183 also came against Pakistan in the 2012 edition of the Asia Cup.

On the other hand, Ravindra Jadeja is currently the first-choice all-rounder for India, regardless of the format. The Saurashtra all-rounder could also be promoted to No. 5 from No.7 if need be and the left-hander is capable of delivering a solid contribution. Aside from being an outstanding fielder, he is also a genuine wicket-taker.

Read Also
Virat Kohli In Bengaluru: Students, Cops Thrilled To Meet Star Cricketer; Check Viral Pics
article-image

Virat Kohli will be the key wicket for Pakistan in the 2023 Asia Cup:

Meanwhile, with India set to face Pakistan in their opening match of the 2023 Asia Cup, Kohli will be among the players to watch out for the same. The 34-year-old loves playing against Pakistan and their pace trio will be reminded of Kohli's onslaught at the 2022 T20 World Cup.

Nevertheless, Babar Azam and co. will also be on a high after a 3-0 series whitewash against Afghanistan. In the process, Pakistan also dethroned Australia to become the No.1 ODI team.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

World Athletics Championships 2023: Indian Track & Field At A Take Off Point Thanks To Neeraj Chopra

World Athletics Championships 2023: Indian Track & Field At A Take Off Point Thanks To Neeraj Chopra

ICC World Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony Date And Venue Announced; Check Details

ICC World Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony Date And Venue Announced; Check Details

'I Am The Haddi': Suryakumar Yadav's Wife Shares Hilarious Instagram Story With Her Husband And...

'I Am The Haddi': Suryakumar Yadav's Wife Shares Hilarious Instagram Story With Her Husband And...

Pakistan All-Rounder Shadab Khan Hits Back At Ajit Agarkar's 'Virat Kohli Will Handle' Remark:...

Pakistan All-Rounder Shadab Khan Hits Back At Ajit Agarkar's 'Virat Kohli Will Handle' Remark:...

MS Dhoni Takes Up A Workout Challenge During A Gym Session (WATCH)

MS Dhoni Takes Up A Workout Challenge During A Gym Session (WATCH)