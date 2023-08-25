Virat Kohli In Bengaluru: Students, Cops Thrilled To Meet Star Cricketer; Check Viral Pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 25, 2023
Former Indian cricket team captain and much-loved RCB cricketer Virat Kohli travelled from Mumbai to Bengaluru on Thursday and spread smiles as he greeted fans during his visit to the southern city.
After posing with fans who were overwhelmed to spot him at the airport, he visited educational institutes to pose with young minds.
From school kids to police officials, he took a while to pose for selfies with many people during his visit to the city that came ahead of the Indian cricket team's six-day training camp there.
At the Atria Institute of Technology, Bengaluru, Kohli received immense love from his fans of diverse age groups.
Several kids aspiring to be like him and achieve great heights to make the country proud smiled with him for an adorable photograph, seizing the moment.
Not only did students pose for pictures with the celebrated cricketer, teachers too did.
Of the many pictures of Kohli greeting and posing with his fans, a click with the Bengaluru police also caught the attention of netizens and went viral.
It is learned that the cricketer entered the institute with heavy security as fans cheered for him. Reportedly, chants for Kohli and RCB were heard as he walked into the campus and waved his hand towards people.
The Men In Blue will be undergoing training in Bengaluru's National Cricket Academy ahead of heading to Sri Lanka for the Asia Cup 2023.
