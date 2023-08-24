Virat Kohli Interacts With Fans At Mumbai Airport Before Heading For Asia Cup Preparatory Camp (WATCH)

Virat Kohli with a fan | (Credits: Screengrab)

Indian batting star Virat Kohli is almost always the talk of the town when it comes to cricket as he has an enormous fan following worldwide and captures attention at whatever he does. It was one such instance on Wednesday as Kohli was at the Mumbai Airport departing for the 2023 Asia Cup and stopped by to interact with his fans.

The video that has gone viral on social media shows the star right-handed batter posing for selfies with a few media representatives and fans. The 34-year-old also interacted with a few fans before showing ID proof to one of the security personnel at the entrance of the airport.

The former Indian captain will be one of the primary batters in focus as the Men in Blue chase their 7th Asia Cup title. Kohli's role at No. 3 will be exceptionally crucial, especially against Pakistan, who have a strong bowling attack. Nevertheless, he was the second-highest run-getter in the 2023 Asia Cup.

Team India stars, including Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, to undergo fitness tests at Alur:

Meanwhile, the preparatory camp at Alur will see Rohit and Kohli undergo a complete body test, including blood. According to media reports, players failing to meet the requisite fitness standards will be pulled up, given BCCI doesn't want to take a chance in a World Cup year.

The Men in Blue will open their Asia Cup campaign against Pakistan on September 2nd in Kandy.

