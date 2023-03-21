West Bengal: ‘Abar Khela Hobe’ says Mamata at Mohun Bagan tent | Twitter @AITCSanghamitra

Kolkata: Once again ‘Khela Hobe’ (The game is on) chant was heard from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee while felicitating Mohun Bagan for winning the Indian Super League (ISL).

Though the West Bengal Chief Minister said ‘Abar Khela Hobe’ (We will play again) while throwing autographed footballs at the club supporters at Mohun Bagan tent in Kolkata, this chant has a political significance ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

Popularity of 'Khela hobe'

It may be recalled that TMC’s ‘Khela Hobe’ chant became extremely popular against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during the 2021 West Bengal Legislative Assembly election.

“Khela hoyeche, khela hobe, abar khela hobe (the game was played and will be played again). Mohun Bagan’s victory affirms that. There is a saying that what Bengal thinks today, India thinks tomorrow. Bengal will win the world,” said Mamata.

Rs 50 lakh grant for Mohun Bagan

While announcing Rs. 50 lakh grant to the age-old football club of West Bengal, Mamata questioned why Mohun Bagan shouldn’t be able to match up with the top football clubs like Brazil and Italy.

The Chief Minister also said that she had suggested industrialist Sanjiv Goenka to remove the ‘ATK’ tag from Mohun Bagan as this did not ‘sound good’.

“Mohun Bagan should remain Mohun Bagan. Their history involves fighting barefooted against Gorkhas and Goshto Pal led the fight. My mother was into sports and she would offer prayers in Kalibari during Mohun Bagan’s matches," Mamata added.