After 'Khela Hobe' days, TMC MP Mahua Moitra plays football again

A recent image tweeted by Mahua Moitra shows the politician enjoying moments from the final of the Krishnanagar MP Cup Tournament 2022. Similar to earlier cases, even now, she was seen wearing a saree to the playground.

TMC chief Mamta Banerjee had announced last year that August 16 would be observed as 'Khela Hobe Dibas', with the view to promote sports and pay respect to 16 people who died in a stampede during a football match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata in 1980.

Check tweet:

Also you played with sunglasses. — #ProudBengaluruean (@Bilacksmith) September 19, 2022

Earlier, on Khela Hobe Diwas, Moitra had tweeted the visuals from her game of football. She had then captioned the tweet to read, "Kicking it off for #KhelaHobeDibas."