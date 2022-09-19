e-Paper Get App
HomeViralAfter 'Khela Hobe' days, TMC MP Mahua Moitra plays football again

After 'Khela Hobe' days, TMC MP Mahua Moitra plays football again

TMC chief Mamta Banerjee had announced last year that August 16 would be observed as 'Khela Hobe Dibas.'

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 19, 2022, 03:41 PM IST
article-image

A recent image tweeted by Mahua Moitra shows the politician enjoying moments from the final of the Krishnanagar MP Cup Tournament 2022. Similar to earlier cases, even now, she was seen wearing a saree to the playground.

TMC chief Mamta Banerjee had announced last year that August 16 would be observed as 'Khela Hobe Dibas', with the view to promote sports and pay respect to 16 people who died in a stampede during a football match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata in 1980.

Check tweet:

Earlier, on Khela Hobe Diwas, Moitra had tweeted the visuals from her game of football. She had then captioned the tweet to read, "Kicking it off for #KhelaHobeDibas."

Read Also
'Khela Hobe Dibas': TMC MP Mahua Moitra shows off football skills; see pics
article-image
Read Also
Fun to mess with these low lives: Mahua Moitra replies Twitterati over Louis vuitton bag, Contigo...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

After 'Khela Hobe' days, TMC MP Mahua Moitra plays football again

After 'Khela Hobe' days, TMC MP Mahua Moitra plays football again

Bengal Guv-Sunil Chhetri incident: When Aussie players pushed Sharad Pawar off the stage after...

Bengal Guv-Sunil Chhetri incident: When Aussie players pushed Sharad Pawar off the stage after...

House of the Dragon Ep 5: Fans react to Targaryen wedding scene

House of the Dragon Ep 5: Fans react to Targaryen wedding scene

Hmm... Reddit post reveals 3 things that bother while chatting; netizens find it relatable

Hmm... Reddit post reveals 3 things that bother while chatting; netizens find it relatable

Onam bumper lottery! Chef-turned-autorickshaw driver wins Rs 25 crore in Kerala

Onam bumper lottery! Chef-turned-autorickshaw driver wins Rs 25 crore in Kerala