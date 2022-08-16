'Khela Hobe Dibas': TMC MP Mahua Moitra shows off football skills; see pics | Twitter/@MahuaMoitra

The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Tuesday observed 'Khela Hobe Dibas', with party leaders organising football matches across West Bengal to promote sports. Party MP Mahua Moitra also showed off her football skills. Taking to Twitter, she shared photos of her playing football at an event. "Kicking it off for #KhelaHobeDibas," she wrote.

Earlier today, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she is looking forward to greater participation by the youth to mark the occasion.

The TMC supremo tweeted, "I want to extend my heartfelt wishes on #KhelaHobeDibas. After the exemplary success of the event last year, we look forward to greater participation by the youth today.Let this day uphold the zeal of our young citizens, who are the most credible harbingers of progress!"

Banerjee had last year announced that August 16 would be observed as 'Khela Hobe Dibas'.

It was announced to promote sports and as a mark of respect to 16 people who died in a stampede during a football match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata in 1980.