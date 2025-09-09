 Punjab News: 2 Smugglers Of Pakistan-Backed Cartel Held With 12 Kg Heroin
Rajesh Moudgil
Updated: Tuesday, September 09, 2025, 07:34 PM IST
Chandigarh: Punjab police on Tuesday claimed to have busted – following a two-week-long source-based operation - an international drug cartel being operated by Pakistan-based smugglers with the arrest of the two key drug traffickers, and recovered 12.1 kg heroin from their possession.

Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav said that the accused have been identified as Sukhpreet Singh, a resident of Faridkot and Kadar Singh, of Ferozepur. He said that the illicit consignment, which was smuggled across the border, was recovered from village Jhariwala, district Faridkot.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Faridkot, Pragya Jain said that acting swiftly on reliable inputs drug smuggling in the area, police teams arrested both accused with 12.1 kg heroin from near the house of accused Sukhpreet Singh in village Jhariwala, when they were on the way to deliver the consignment to someone.

She said that probe has found that Pak-based smugglers were using drones to deliver the large heroin consignments into Indian territory, which was being further supplied to other traffickers by the arrested accused persons.

