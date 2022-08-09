Fun to mess with these low lives: Mahua Moitra replies Twitterati over Louis vuitton bag, Contigo water bottles; slams PM Modi in her arrogant tweets

TMC leader Mahua Moitra who had created buzz for her fashion expensive living has began replying people who condemned and questioned her branded way of carrying self. When a media outlet incorrectly claimed Moitra of a handbag shift, she replied to clarify "this is also Louis Vuitton - the Pochette."
In her punch back tweet, the TMC leader mentioned not only about her bag but also endorsed the vehicle he was on. "The car’s a G-Wagon with an AP numberplate belonging to Andhra MP who we often car pool with," read the tweet.
Also, she has been seen replying to most of the comments and queries put over her. Be it the LV bag or her water bottle, Moitra took to write back. Some replies were targeted towards PM Narendra Modi and his costly suit. Check tweets:
When supporters requested her to not indulge in replying such slamming tweets, Mahua replied saying, "Hahah- fun to mess with these low lives once in a while."
Some even appreciated her with car-class-cute remark. "Car pool in a G-wagon. Cute with class," read the tweet.