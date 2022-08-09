Fun to mess with these low lives: Mahua Moitra replies Twitterati over Louis vuitton bag, Contigo water bottles; slams PM Modi in her arrogant tweets

TMC leader Mahua Moitra who had created buzz for her fashion expensive living has began replying people who condemned and questioned her branded way of carrying self. When a media outlet incorrectly claimed Moitra of a handbag shift, she replied to clarify "this is also Louis Vuitton - the Pochette."

In her punch back tweet, the TMC leader mentioned not only about her bag but also endorsed the vehicle he was on. "The car’s a G-Wagon with an AP numberplate belonging to Andhra MP who we often car pool with," read the tweet.

My dears- this is also Louis Vuitton - the Pochette. Do look it up- will save you time trying to figure it out. The car’s a G-Wagon with an AP numberplate belonging to Andhra MP who we often car pool with. Saved you some detective work here too! Cheers! — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) August 8, 2022

Also, she has been seen replying to most of the comments and queries put over her. Be it the LV bag or her water bottle, Moitra took to write back. Some replies were targeted towards PM Narendra Modi and his costly suit. Check tweets:

Gave it to modiji to auction next after his suit . — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) August 5, 2022

Modiji gave me a briefing session this morning right after he played with peacocks in his garden. — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) August 5, 2022

Normally I buy Contigo bottles from the US . But this one was gifted by a Mount Hokyoke classmate. And now perhaps you’d like to tell me where you got your Lux Cozys from… — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) August 8, 2022

When supporters requested her to not indulge in replying such slamming tweets, Mahua replied saying, "Hahah- fun to mess with these low lives once in a while."

Hahah- fun to mess with these low lives once in a while !! — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) August 9, 2022

Some even appreciated her with car-class-cute remark. "Car pool in a G-wagon. Cute with class," read the tweet.

Isn’t it just? — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) August 8, 2022