How To Save Yourself From Online Scams And Frauds In India | Representative photo

Almost everyday, there is a report of someone falling prey to an online scam or digital fraud. Users have been reported of losing crores of rupees to scams like digital arrest, online delivery scams, or OTP frauds. As more and more people go digital, online scams continue to proliferate in both quantity and sophistication. From manipulated trading apps and 'digital arrests' to fake investment schemes and impersonation cons, millions of Indians are falling victim to financial and emotional extortion.

Below, we examine real-life case examples to underscore the growing threats—and share practical steps to protect yourself and your loved ones.

1. Kochi Woman Loses ₹2.88 Crore to 'virtual arrest' scam

A 59-year-old woman from Kochi fell prey to a 'virtual arrest' scam, where fraudsters impersonated police officials, staged a fake courtroom, and intimidated her into transferring Rs. 2.88 crore, including pledging gold and paying Rs. 62 lakh in cash.

2. Digital Arrest Rampage in Ahmedabad

A 78-year-old man was coerced into transferring Rs. 39 lakh after scammers masqueraded as police and judicial officers, compelling him into a fictitious legal scenario. Similarly, another case saw a builder in Ahmedabad duped of Rs. 1 crore under false allegations of drug trafficking tied to his land deal.

3. Tempted by Fake Trading Gains

A retired deputy collector lost Rs. 64 lakh via a bogus trading app called 5max PRO, having been lured through a WhatsApp investing group with fabricated IPO profits of over Rs. 10 crore.

In separate incidents, victims in Kolkata and Mangaluru lost between Rs. 20 lakh and Rs. 1.1 crore investing in fake platforms, only to be blocked from withdrawals and asked to pay additional taxes.

4. Deceptive Links and Extortion

A temple priest clicked a link fake-linked to the NSE, leading to tasks that coerced him into transferring a staggering Rs. 6.1 lakh.

A Hyderabad woman was tricked into installing a malicious APK and lost Rs. 1 lakh, while another person suffered a Rs. 10 lakh loss on a bogus loan app—all by being told their utilities or loans were at risk.

5. Job Scams and Emotional Manipulation

A man from Salt Lake lost Rs. 3.6 lakh after fraudsters posed as recruitment agents; similarly, Kerala’s 'Nimesh E' was duped of Rs. 24.8 crore via a trading platform advertised through Telegram and phone calls.

6. Tragic Case: Senior Couple Driven to Suicide

A heartbreaking case emerged from Belagavi district: after being repeatedly extorted through a 'digital arrest' scam, an elderly couple - aged 82 and 79 - committed suicide, leaving behind a note detailing their despair after losing over Rs. 50 lakh.

Prevention: How to Protect Yourself From Online Scams And Digital Frauds

Drawing from these cases, here are practical steps you can take to stay away from digital scams:

1. Be Suspicious of Unsolicited Contact

Whether via WhatsApp, phone, SMS, or email, always question unexpected calls - especially if they claim you're under investigation or face legal penalties. Legitimate authorities won’t demand money over calls or instantly suspend your accounts.

Further, any messages that claim to offer you a lottery, mention that you've gained a huge sum of money without any doing, then those are likely scams and users should never click those links.

2. Don’t Install Unknown Apps or Click Dubious Links

Avoid installing APKs or following links from unknown sources. These often install malware or steal credentials. In the temple priest case, a deceptive link led to significant loss. Always, install apps from official sources like the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.

3. Verify via Official Channels

If you're contacted by someone claiming to be from a government agency or bank, hang up and call the official number yourself. Always reach out independently - using verified contact information- not the one provided by the caller. If you cannot reach out independently, do not entertain those calls at all. If the government wants to reach out to you, they will find other means than a phone call.

4. Use Strong Authentication and Monitor Transactions

Instant alerts for transactions and enabling two-factor authentication on all sensitive apps like bank apps, Google Pay, WhatsApp, and other messaging platforms can help you react quickly to unauthorised activity. All sensitive apps, including social media apps, should have 2FA enabled.

5. Educate the Elderly

Senior citizens are especially vulnerable to psychological pressure and fear tactics. Keep them informed and encouraged to consult family before making decisions involving money.

6. Investigate Investment Platforms

Before investing, search for app reviews or news mentions. If withdrawal seems impossible, scan for hidden charges or tax demands—common in fake trading platforms. Ensure, that these companies have a GST registration or are at least listed on Google Business. Google usually verifies business details, like their address and website, before officially verifying them as a Google Business Profile.

7. Report and Act Quickly

If defrauded, immediately report to your bank, block affected accounts, and file a complaint on cybercrime portals or at your local police station. Quick action can potentially limit financial loss. To report a cybercrime in India, you should either call the National Cybercrime Helpline at 1930 or visit the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal at cybercrime.gov.in to file your complaint online.

8. Use Scam-Fighting Tech and Education Tools

Ensure that mobile phones have apps like Truecaller, Indian government's Sanchar Saathi app, Quick Heal's AntiFraud.AI to help prevent scams as much as possible.