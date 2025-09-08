 OpenAI To Launch AI-Powered Jobs Platform To Reskill Workers In An AI-Driven World
e-Paper Get App
HomeTechOpenAI To Launch AI-Powered Jobs Platform To Reskill Workers In An AI-Driven World

OpenAI To Launch AI-Powered Jobs Platform To Reskill Workers In An AI-Driven World

Set to debut in mid-2026, the OpenAI Jobs Platform aims to rival LinkedIn by using AI to match workers with employers based on skills, not just resumes.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, September 08, 2025, 03:18 PM IST
article-image
OpenAI To Launch AI-Powered Jobs Platform To Reskill Workers In An AI-Driven World |

In a twist of irony, OpenAI, the brains behind ChatGPT, is launching an AI-powered jobs platform to help workers reclaim jobs disrupted by - yes, you guessed it - AI. Set to debut in mid-2026, the OpenAI Jobs Platform aims to rival LinkedIn by using AI to match workers with employers based on skills, not just resumes. The company's also rolling out a certification program to train 10 million Americans by 2030, covering everything from AI basics to advanced roles like prompt engineering.

Fidji Simo, OpenAI's CEO of Applications, told Bloomberg the platform will go beyond traditional job boards, leveraging AI to pinpoint perfect candidate-employer matches. Partnering with giants like Walmart, OpenAI’s certification effort, delivered via its online OpenAI Academy and ChatGPT app, promises to equip workers with skills to thrive in an AI-transformed job market. Simo emphasised that AI-savvy workers are more productive, earn higher wages, and are better positioned for future opportunities.

This move comes as AI reshapes industries, automating tasks and sparking fears of job losses. OpenAI's CEO Sam Altman has acknowledged AI's dual edge- creating new roles while displacing others. The platform aims to ease this disruption, but challenges remain. Some employers have backtracked on AI automation after overhyped systems underdelivered, and job seekers face frustration with AI-filtered applications.

Still, OpenAI's betting that upskilling workers and smarter matchmaking can turn the AI revolution into an opportunity, not a threat.

FPJ Shorts
IIM-Calcutta Climbs To 41st Globally In FT MiM Ranking 2025, 3rd Among Indian IIMs
IIM-Calcutta Climbs To 41st Globally In FT MiM Ranking 2025, 3rd Among Indian IIMs
IAS Officer Baldeo Purushartha Appointed Government Nominee Director On The Board Of Housing And Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO)
IAS Officer Baldeo Purushartha Appointed Government Nominee Director On The Board Of Housing And Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO)
Sensex Ends Flat After Early Surge, Nifty Nears 24,800 Amid Auto Stock Rally
Sensex Ends Flat After Early Surge, Nifty Nears 24,800 Amid Auto Stock Rally
Jammu & Kashmir: Two Terrorists Killed, Three Soldiers Injured In Fierce Gunfight Between Security Forces And Militants In Kulgam
Jammu & Kashmir: Two Terrorists Killed, Three Soldiers Injured In Fierce Gunfight Between Security Forces And Militants In Kulgam
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WhatsApp Faces Outage In India: Users Unable To Send Messages, Post Status Updates

WhatsApp Faces Outage In India: Users Unable To Send Messages, Post Status Updates

OpenAI To Launch AI-Powered Jobs Platform To Reskill Workers In An AI-Driven World

OpenAI To Launch AI-Powered Jobs Platform To Reskill Workers In An AI-Driven World

iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max Rumour Roundup: What We Know Vs. What We...

iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max Rumour Roundup: What We Know Vs. What We...

First Telecom System With India-Made Chips Gets TEC Certification: IT Minister

First Telecom System With India-Made Chips Gets TEC Certification: IT Minister

Apple's India Sales Hit Record ₹79,337 Crores in FY25, 13% Increase From Last Year

Apple's India Sales Hit Record ₹79,337 Crores in FY25, 13% Increase From Last Year