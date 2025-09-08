OpenAI To Launch AI-Powered Jobs Platform To Reskill Workers In An AI-Driven World |

In a twist of irony, OpenAI, the brains behind ChatGPT, is launching an AI-powered jobs platform to help workers reclaim jobs disrupted by - yes, you guessed it - AI. Set to debut in mid-2026, the OpenAI Jobs Platform aims to rival LinkedIn by using AI to match workers with employers based on skills, not just resumes. The company's also rolling out a certification program to train 10 million Americans by 2030, covering everything from AI basics to advanced roles like prompt engineering.

Fidji Simo, OpenAI's CEO of Applications, told Bloomberg the platform will go beyond traditional job boards, leveraging AI to pinpoint perfect candidate-employer matches. Partnering with giants like Walmart, OpenAI’s certification effort, delivered via its online OpenAI Academy and ChatGPT app, promises to equip workers with skills to thrive in an AI-transformed job market. Simo emphasised that AI-savvy workers are more productive, earn higher wages, and are better positioned for future opportunities.

This move comes as AI reshapes industries, automating tasks and sparking fears of job losses. OpenAI's CEO Sam Altman has acknowledged AI's dual edge- creating new roles while displacing others. The platform aims to ease this disruption, but challenges remain. Some employers have backtracked on AI automation after overhyped systems underdelivered, and job seekers face frustration with AI-filtered applications.

Still, OpenAI's betting that upskilling workers and smarter matchmaking can turn the AI revolution into an opportunity, not a threat.