 Sam Altman Says He’s Still Waiting For His Tesla After 7.5 Years, Seeks Refund
IANSUpdated: Friday, October 31, 2025, 05:38 PM IST
article-image
(File photo) Open AI CEO Sam Altman |

OpenAI founder and CEO Sam Altman on Friday claimed that he has been waiting more than seven years for a Tesla car he booked -- and still hasn’t received it.

Altman said he paid $45,000 as a reservation fee for the electric vehicle but has now decided to ask for a refund from the Elon Musk-led company.

In a post on social media platform X, Altman shared three screenshots showing his email exchanges with Tesla.

The first screenshot confirmed his booking, while the second showed his email asking Tesla to cancel the order and issue a refund.

However, the third screenshot revealed that his refund request email bounced back, displaying an “address not found” error message.

Sharing the screenshots, Altman captioned the post, “A tale in three acts.” He added in a follow-up comment, “I really was excited for the car! And I understand delays. But 7.5 years has felt like a long time to wait.”

The post quickly went viral, attracting thousands of reactions and comments. Among them was a playful response from Altman’s brother, Jack Altman.

In a lighthearted tease, Jack shared Sam’s photo with a quote reading, “Whether we burn $500 million, $5 billion, or $50 billion a year -- I don’t care,” and joked, “You can’t be worrying about 50k like this.”

Sam replied to his brother’s comment with humour, writing, “little brother energy is the WORST.”

However, Tesla has not yet commented on Altman’s post. Meanwhile, the Elon Musk-run firm started delivering standard Model Y to its customers in India last month.

The electric vehicle maker announced that the delivery of the Long Range variant is going to commence soon in the country.

It also announced that the new Model Y owners will be provided with a complimentary Wall Connector, allowing convenient installation in their parking space for easy home charging.

