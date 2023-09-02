 AIFF Hero Junior Boys National Football Championship: Atharva To Captain Maharashtra Boys
e-Paper Get App
HomeTopnewsAIFF Hero Junior Boys National Football Championship: Atharva To Captain Maharashtra Boys

AIFF Hero Junior Boys National Football Championship: Atharva To Captain Maharashtra Boys

Parth Talkokul from Mumbai District has been named as the vice-captain of the Maharashtra team

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, September 02, 2023, 03:50 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai District’s Atharva Gaonkar has been appointed captain of the Maharashtra team that will participate in the AIFF Hero Junior Boys National Football Championship 2023-24 to be held at Bhubaneswar, Odisha from September 5 to 15, 2023.

Parth Talkokul also from Mumbai District has been named as the vice-captain of the Maharashtra team which has been clubbed with Karnataka, Mizoram and Jharkhand.

The Maharashtra team was picked from over 80 probables, who attended a month’s long selection process at the Cooperage ground. After the 22-member squad was finalized the boys went through a two-week training session under the supervision of head coach Agnelo Fernandes of Thane District and assistant coach Parag Rawade of Pune District before their departure to Bhubaneswar late on Friday night.

Read Also
Mumbai Football Association League: Sporting, SMU Register Big Wins In YPL Boys' U-17
article-image

Siddarth Sabapathy of Mumbai District has accompanied the team as manager, while Pune District’s Uday Singh is the physiotherapist.

In the opening match on Tuesday, Maharashtra face off against Karnataka and on Thursday clash with Mizoram. They complete the group fixtures with a match against Jharkhand on Saturday.

The 22-member Maharashtra team: Yohan Britto, Tyrell Fernandes, Rutvik Chavan, Atharva Gaonkar (Captain), Manthan Thapa, Parth Talkokul (Vice-Captain), Niall Goghavala, Vishnu Rathod, Tejas Bhadange, Neel Khandeparkar (all Mumbai), Pranav Nimbarte, Sharv Karki (both Nagpur), Durvesh Mahajan, Evaan D’Rozario, Showaryajeet Patil, Aalhad Hate, Pushkar Dhere (all Pune), Prithviraj Patil, Satej Kataware, Ronit Jambhale (all Kolhapur), Mohd. Arif (Akola), Asher Pandit (Thane).

Head coach: Agnelo Fernandes (Thane), Assistant coach: Parag Rawade (Pune), Manager: Siddarth Sabapathy (Mumbai), Physiotherapist: Uday Singh (Pune).

Read Also
AIFF Hero Sub-Junior Girls National Football Championship: Sharvari To Captain Maharashtra Girls...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra: Stones Pelted, Vehicles Torched As Protests Demanding Maratha Reservation Prevail In...

Maharashtra: Stones Pelted, Vehicles Torched As Protests Demanding Maratha Reservation Prevail In...

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023 Live Updates: Rain Relents In Pallekele, Covers Coming Off (WATCH)

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023 Live Updates: Rain Relents In Pallekele, Covers Coming Off (WATCH)

Aditya L1 Launched: ISRO Successfully Blasts Off India's First Solar Mission From Sriharikota...

Aditya L1 Launched: ISRO Successfully Blasts Off India's First Solar Mission From Sriharikota...

Uday Kotak Steps Down As MD And CEO Of Kotak Mahindra Bank After 38 Years

Uday Kotak Steps Down As MD And CEO Of Kotak Mahindra Bank After 38 Years

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023: 'If Pakistan Win The Toss And Bat First, They Will Hammer India', Claims...

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023: 'If Pakistan Win The Toss And Bat First, They Will Hammer India', Claims...