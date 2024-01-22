'Dream Come True For Billions Of Indians': Sachin Tendulkar On Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratishtha' In Ayodhya

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar was among the host of big names that attended the Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony in Ayodhya on Monday and were completely mesmerised by the occasion.

Tendulkar was joined by the likes of Anil Kumble, Ravindra Jadeja, Saina Nehwal, Mithali Raj and Venkatesh Prasad at the auspicious event. Former India captain Virat Kohli also attended the consecration ceremony along with his wife Anushka Sharma.

The Master Blaster however, was one of the only ones to speak to the media during the event. Tendulkar expressed his happiness and satisfaction at witnessing history at the Ram Mandir.

"It was a special experience and a historic day. This is a dream come true for billions of Indians. This will inspire the children of our country and the future generations.

"I am very happy that I could be here and get the darshan of Lord Ram. I would like to bring my family here and also urge the future generations to come here and take Darsha," Tendulkar told India Today.

Pran Pratishtha after landmark SC judgement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi headlined the consecration ceremony inside the sanctum sanctorum of the grand Ram temple made possible by a historic Supreme Court judgment in 2019 on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit.

The temple, built in the traditional Nagara style of architecture, spans 380 feet in length (east-west), 250 feet in width and 161 feet in height. It is supported by 392 pillars and has 44 doors.

"Ram is India's faith... Ram is the basis of India, Ram lays down the rules in India, Ram is India's consciousness, Ram is India's pride, Ram is India's glory, Ram is India's influence, Ram is overarching. Therefore, when Ram is consecrated it has an effect not just for years and centuries but for thousands of years," PM Modi said.