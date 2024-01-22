From Sachin Tendulkar To Virat Kohli: Indian Sporting Heroes Attend Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

By: Hrishikesh Damodar | January 22, 2024
Former Indian spinner Anil Kumble and his wife posed for a selfie in front of Ram Mandir ahead of inauguration
Credits: Instagram/Anil Kumble
Former India women's cricket captain Mithali Raj marked her presence at the grand inauguration of Ram Mandir
Credits: Twitter/ANI
Former Indian pacer Venkatesh Prasad decked up in traditional attire as he arrived at the inaugural ceremony of Ram Mandir
Credits: Twitter/Venkatesh Prasad
Legendary Indian batter Sachin Tendulkar graced the event with his presence at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
Credits: Twitter/ANI
Indian badminton star Saina Nehwal clicked a selfie with her mother in front of grand Ram Mandir ahead of Pran Pratishtha of Lord Ram
Credits: Twitter/Saina Nehwal
Saina Nehwal clicked a selfie with Mithali Raj ahead of grand inauguration of Ram Mandir
Credits: Twitter/Saina Nehwal
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma attended the Ram Mandir inauguration but their presence was not telecasted as the couple requested privacy as they had brought their daughter to the event
Credits: Twitter
This is the only picture of the star couple that is going viral on social media. Virat Kohli was not spotted in the picture
Credits: Twitter
Prime Minister Narendra Modi did Pran Pratishtha of Lord Ram with the presence of RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat and UP CM Yogi Adityanath
Credits: Twitter