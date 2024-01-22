Sachin Tendulkar Arrives In Ayodhya For Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha; Watch Video

Sachin Tendulkar arrives at Ayodhya for Ram Mandir Inauguration | Credits: Twitter/Don of Cricket

Former Team India captain and legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar has arrived in the holy city of Ayodhya ahead of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha on Monday, January 22.

Tendulkar is among the prominent cricketers including the likes of Virat Kohli, Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir, Harbhajan Singh, Harmanpreet Kaur, Anil Kumble and Venkatesh Pradesh to have been invited for the grand ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Sachin Tendulkar was the first athlete to invitation for the inauguration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. In a viral video, Tendulkar can be seen coming out of Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya and gets into the car as heads toward Ram Mandir.

Pran Pratishtha of Lord Ram at Ram Mandir will be headlined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 12:15 PM. The grand event will witness the presence of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Industrialists Ratan Tata, Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani. Several Indian celebrities will be marking their presence at the inaugural ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.