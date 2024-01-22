Virat Kohli Arrives In Ayodhya Ahead Of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha; Watch Video

Virat Kohli to attend Ram Mandir inauguration | Credits: Twitter

Team India's talismanic batter Virat Kohli has arrived in the holy city of Ayodhya ahead of Ram Mandir's Pran Pratishtha, which is scheduled to take place today (Monday, January 22).

Kohli is among the prominent celebrities to have been invited for the grand inaugural ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. It has been reported that 6000 guests and over 1 lakh people are expected to grace the event. The Pran Pratishtha will be headlined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 12:15 pm, reportedly the birth time of Lord Ram in Ayodhya.

In a viral video, Virat Kohli's convey was navigating through Ayodhya after his arrival in the holy city. It was reported that Kohli obtained permission from BCCI to attend the grand ceremony of Ram Mandir.

The grand inauguration ceremony of Ram Mandir has already grabbed headlines ahead of the event. The committee members of Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra had personally invited the prominent guests for the Pran Pratishtha of Lord Rama.

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Industrialists Ratan Tata, Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani are expected to mark their presence at the grand event in Ayodhya.

Sachin Tendulkar, Anil Kumble and Harbhajan arrived in Ayodhya

Former Indian cricketers Sachin Tendulkar, Anil Kumble and Harbhajan have also arrived in Ayodhya ahead of Ram Mandir's Pran Pratishtha.

Kumble and Harbhajan landed in Ayodhya on Sunday, while batting icon Tendulkar left for the holy on Monday morning. Even former Indian pacer Venkatesh Prasad reached Ayodhya ahead of grand ceremony of the temple.

Jai Shree Ram.

What a moment. All in readiness to witness an event of a lifetime. One of our most significant days.

Whole of Ayodhya and the majority of our nation pulsating with joy.

Ayodhyapati Shree Ramchandra ji ki Jai 🙏🏼🌸 pic.twitter.com/EMqGzAxPbG — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) January 21, 2024

Sourav Ganguly, MS Dhoni, Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev, Virender Sehwag and Harmanpreet Kaur are expected to mark their presence at the grand inauguration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.