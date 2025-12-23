VIDEO: Patson Daka's Wild Goal Celebration Nearly Ends In Injury During AFCON Match

Image: ESPNFC/X

Zambian striker Patson Daka had an unforgettable moment at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, not just for his crucial goal, but for what happened immediately afterward. In Zambia’s group-stage clash against Mali in Casablanca, Morocco, the Leicester City forward scored a dramatic late equalizer, only for his ensuing celebration to go spectacularly wrong and nearly cost him serious injury.

With the game deep into stoppage time and Zambia trailing 1-0, Daka rose highest inside the box to meet a teasing cross with a powerful diving header, sending the ball past the Mali goalkeeper and sparking wild celebrations among teammates and supporters alike.

Caught up in the emotion of the moment, Daka attempted an acrobatic backflip to mark his dramatic strike. However, the celebration did not go to plan. As he launched into the air, one of his arms gave way, causing him to land awkwardly on his neck and upper back, a position that initially alarmed fans, teammates and commentators alike.

For a tense few seconds, there were real concerns over the severity of the mishap, with many supporters taking to social media to express their worry. Clips of the incident quickly went viral, drawing both sympathetic and light-hearted reactions as fans reacted to the unusual moment.

Thankfully, Daka appeared to avoid any major harm. After receiving attention on the field, he was able to get back on his feet and continue playing, much to the relief of Zambia’s staff and supporters.

VIDEO: Frank Lampard Sparks Intense Post-Match Brawl After Coventry's Draw With Southampton

Former Chelsea and England midfielder Frank Lampard found himself at the centre of controversy in the English Championship after his actions following Coventry City’s 1-1 draw at Southampton triggered a heated on-pitch confrontation between players and staff from both sides.

The match at St Mary’s Stadium had already been full of drama before full time. Coventry City had taken the lead just before the break through Ephron Mason-Clark, and despite being reduced to ten men early in the second half after Jay Dasilva was shown a red card, they held on to secure a valuable point. Southampton, meanwhile, replied through a Nathan Wood header but could not find a late winner.

Shortly after the final whistle, Lampard’s celebrations drew attention for all the wrong reasons. In a moment that appeared to respond to intense chants from the home crowd, the Coventry boss walked onto the pitch and directed a sarcastic thumbs-up gesture and fist pumps toward the Southampton supporters. The gesture, seen by some as provocative, immediately inflamed tensions.

Several Southampton players were visibly angered by Lampard’s actions. Forward Leo Scienza was among the first to approach him, and within moments, more players and staff from both sides became involved in a push and shoving confrontation that referees and officials had to step in to defuse.

The melee, while short-lived, highlighted just how charged emotions were at the conclusion of the Championship fixture. Participants from both teams were seen in heated discussion before the situation was brought under control.