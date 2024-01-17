 BCCI Permits Virat Kohli To Attend Ram Mandir's Pran Pratishtha In Ayodhya On January 22: Report
BCCI Permits Virat Kohli To Attend Ram Mandir's Pran Pratishtha In Ayodhya On January 22: Report

Aakash SinghUpdated: Wednesday, January 17, 2024, 08:46 AM IST
article-image
Virat Kohli | Credits: Twitter

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reportedly granted permission to Team India batter Virat Kohli to attend consecration of Ram Mandir in the holy city of Ayodhya on January 22.

Kohli and his wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma received official invitation for 'Pran Pratishtha' of Lord Rama at grant temple in Ayodhya on Monday. The committee members of Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra visited Virat Kohli's home in Mumbai to hand over the invitation for the grand ceremony of Ram Mandir.

Virat Kohli has joined Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Harbhajan Singh, and Gautam Gambhir as among the star cricketers to part of inauguration of the Ram Mandir. Also, PV Sindhu, Neeraj Chopra, and Rohit Sharma are likely to part of the event in Ayodhya.

As per the report by Cricbuzz, Virat Kohli has granted permission from BCCI to take day-off from the scheduled camp ahead of the five-match Test series against England to attend the inaugural ceremony of the temple.

The report also claimed that Team India players and coaching staff will be on two-day break after the conclusion of the T20I series against Afghanistan. The Test squad and the team management will assemble in Hyderabad on January 20, five days before the beginning of the 1st Test against Afghanistan

