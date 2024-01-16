Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Invited For Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratishtha' Ceremony in Ayodhya On January 22

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have been invited for Pran Pratishtha Ceremony. | (Credits: Twitter)

Indian batting star Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma have received the official invitation for the Pran Pratishtha of Lord Rama at Ram Temple in Ayodhya set to take place on January 22nd. A photo of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma holding the invitation card went viral on social media.

Kohli joins MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar, Gautam Gambhir, and Harbhajan Singh as cricketers to receive invitation for the auspicious ceremony. The VVIP list also includes the likes of RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Yoga stalwart Baba Ramdev alongside industrialists like Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, and Gautam Adani.

Virat Kohli from Indore travelled to Mumbai to receive the Pran Pratishtha invitation and today he's travelling to Bengaluru for the 3rd T20i. pic.twitter.com/MWGf546mIU — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 16, 2024

Furthermore, celebrities like Randeep Hooda, Tiger Shroff, Anupam Kher, Akshay Kumar, Hema Malini and Manoj Rishi among others have also received the invitation.

Virat Kohli to play in the Test series against England:

On the cricketing side of things, Kohli will feature in the high-voltage Test series against England, starting on January 25th in Hyderabad as the BCCI selectors have included him for the first two matches. The 35-year-old missed the opening T20I against Afghanistan in Mohali and returned in the next against Indore to score a 16-ball 29 in India's successful run-chase of 173. Before the Test series, he has one T20I against Afghanistan in Bengaluru.

The former Indian captain had a stellar 2023, especially in ODIs, given he finished as the second-highest run-getter in the year in the format. However, he was head and shoulders above everyone else in the 2023 World Cup, breaking the record for most runs in a single tournament by aggregating 765 runs.

Kohli's efforts went in vain as India lost the World Cup final in Ahmedabad to Australia.