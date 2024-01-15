'Aaram Se': Virat Kohli Requests Security To Be Gentle With Pitch Invader During IND vs AFG 2nd T20I

Virat Kohli requesting security to take the fan safely | Credits: Twitter/Mufaddal Vohra

A young fan invaded the pitch to meet Team India's star batter Virat Kohli during the second T20I against Afghanistan at Holkar Stadium in Indore on Sunday, January 14. A fan breached the security and ran towards the former India captain to hug and touch his feet.

The cops quickly detained him and took him to the side. However, Virat Kohli requested security to be kind enough with the fan and take him safely.

In a viral video, Virat Kohli can be seen saying 'Aaram Se' to the security as the fan was quickly taken away from the ground in order to avoid disruption of the match.

Virat Kohli requested the security to be kind with the fan. 👏pic.twitter.com/UbWZWi7c7y — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 15, 2024

This is not the first incident that fan invaded the pitch to meet the players during the match. During the ODI World Cup Final between India and Australia, an Australian citizen invaded the pitch with Pro-Palestine T-shirt and hugged Virat Kohli while he was batting.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli made his T20I side after a long gap of 14 months. The second T20I against Afghanistan was the first appearance in the shortest format since T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal against England. The entire crowd was delighted to see the former India captain making his comeback in the T20I.

Virat Kohli scored a quickfire 29 off 16 balls and formed a 57-run partnership with Yashasvi Jaiswal (68) for the second wicket in 173-run chase against Afghanistan.