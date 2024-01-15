'Looking Forward To The Day We Play Together': Novak Djokovic Thank 'Text-Buddy' Virat Kohli For His Appreciation

Novak Djokovic and Virat Kohli | Credits: Twitter

The World No.1 tennis player Novak Djokovic expressed gratitude to Team India's talismanic batter Virat Kohli for his kind words in a video released by BCCI on its X handle (formerly Twitter) on Saturday.

Novak Djokovic and Virat Kohli have been text-buddies over the last few years, revealed by Serbian tennis legend. Djokovic said that he and former Indian captain haven't met each other yet, but has been constant touch through messaging.

In a video released by BCCI on its X, Virat Kohli spoke about how got connected with Novak Djokovic and it's importance of having mutual respect and admiration for each other. The 35-year-old revealed he and Djokovic keep exchanging messages every now and then. He also sent best wishes to Serbian Tennis legend ahead of his opening match at Australian Open.

𝗦𝗽𝗲𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝗙𝗲𝗮𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲



Virat Kohli 🤝 Novak Djokovic



Two 🐐 🐐, one special bond 💙



Virat Kohli shares the story about his newest "text buddy" 👌👌 - By @ameyatilak#TeamIndia | @imVkohli | @DjokerNole | @AustralianOpen



𝙋.𝙎. - "Hey Novak 👋 - Good luck at AO" pic.twitter.com/PEPQnydwJB — BCCI (@BCCI) January 14, 2024

Novak Djokovic retweeted the BCCI video with a quota, thanking Virat Kohli for his appreciation and asserted that he is looking forward to playing cricket and tennis together.

"Thank you for these kind words @imVkohli. Looking forward to the day we play together." the defending Australian Open champion wrote.

Thank you for these kind words @imVkohli 🙏 Looking forward to the day we play together 🤝🏏🎾 https://t.co/C8Lyz2B0J4 — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) January 14, 2024

Novak Djokovic and Virat Kohli are among the most popular athletes with a massive fanbase around the world. They are the top athletes in their respective athletes. Djokovic and Kohli have connection with other athletes in the world across various sports.

Novak Djokovic advances to 2nd round at Australian Open 2023

The World No.1 Novak Djokovic began his Australian Open title with a win over Croatian teenager Dino Prizmic in the 1st round at Rod Laver Arena.

The Serbian tennis star had to overcome tough battle against Prizmic as he won the game in 4 sets - 6-2 6-7(5) 6-3 6-4. After losing the second set, Djokovic bounced back to take the next two sets to win the opening round of men's singles at Melbourne Park.

With his 1st round win against Dino Prizmic, Novak Djokovic registered 90 match wins at Australian Open. The 36-year-old holds the record for the most wins in the history of season's first Grand Slam tournament.

Virat Kohli scored 29 in his comeback T20I match against Afghanistan

Virat Kohli made his comeback to T20I side in the second match of the ongoing series against Afghanistan at Holkar Stadium in Indore on Sunday.

Kohli scored 29 off 16 balls at a strike rate of 181 and added 57-run partnership with Yashasvi Jaiswal for the second wicket. After losing early wicket in skipper Rohit Sharma, Kohli and Jaiswal took on Afghanistan bowling attack and were looking to consolidate their partnership stand before the former mistimed a shot to mid-off.

Kohli made his first appearance in the shortest after a long gap of 14 months. His last appearance was in the T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal against England in Australia.