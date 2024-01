A fan hugging Virat Kohli in Indore. | (Credits: Twitter)

With Virat Kohli featuring in a T20I for the first time in 14 months, fans' craze knew no bounds at the 2nd T20I between India and Afghanistan at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. As a result, one of the spectators did breach the security railing at the venue to meet Kohli. The pic of the same has gone viral on social media.

More to come..