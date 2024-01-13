'I Admire Virat Kohli, We've Been Texting For A Few Years': Novak Djokovic On His Equation With Ex-India Captain; Watch

Tennis legend Novak Djokovic and former India captain Virat Kohli have been digital friends for a while now and follow each other's careers very closely as well.

Both superstars have a lot of mutual admiration and respect for each other, which is quite evident from their interviews and social media interactions over the past few years.

Kohli's fitness is often compared to that of Djokovic, who is considered to be one of the most agile and natural athletes in the world of sports right now.

Djokovic is also an admirer of Kohli, and recently spoke about his equation with the Indian cricket heartthrob.

Djokovic and Kohli are text buddies

"I have great relationship with all the names that you mentioned and Virat Kohli and I have been texting a little bit for a few years.

"I admire Virat Kohli a lot. We haven't got an opportunity to meet each other yet, hopefully soon. But it's an absolute honour and privilege to speak and to listen to him," Djokovic said on Sony Sports ahead of the Australian Open 2024 which starts January 14.

As part of the promotions for the opening Grand Slam of the year, Djokovic even played cricket with Australian batting star Steve Smith on the Centre Court at the Melbourne Park stadium earlier this week.

Djoker wants to improve his cricketing skills

The 36-year-old however, joked about improving his skills in cricket, which is the biggest sport in Australia after Rugby.

"I started to play cricket, I'm not very good at it. Cricket, being a very big sport in Australia and India... Let's say that I'll have a task to perfect my cricket skills before I get to India so that I don't embarrass myself when I'm there," the 24-time Grand Slam champion added.