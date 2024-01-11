Watch: Novak Djokovic Plays Friendly Cricket Match On Tennis Court With Steve Smith Ahead Of Australian Open 2024

Novak Djokovic plays cricket with Steve Smith | Credits: Twitter/Australian Open

The World No.1 tennis player Novak Djokovic tried his hands on cricket with Australian star batter Steve Smith during the exhibition match ahead of the Australian Open 2024 at Melbourne Park on Thursday, January 11.

The exhibition match is often served as prelude or introduction to the Australian Open 2024, which is slated to take on January 14. Novak Djokovic had a fun time while participating in the exhibition match. The 35-year-old played tennis with Australian cricket star Steve Smith at Melbourne Park.

Novak Djokovic was left amazed by Smith's tennis skills when he flawlessly returned one of his serves at the Rod Laver Arena. Later, Serbian tennis star bowled to Smith and former Australian batter seems to have hit the ball to the crowd.

Then, Novak Djokovic picked up the bat to show his batting skills. He faced a deliver but the ball missed the bat. However, in the next delivery, the defending Australian Open champion quickly swapped to tennis racquet and hit the ball to the stands at Rod Laver Arena.

Is it too late to add him to the test squad?! From the sounds of it the selectors are open to trying things out...@DjokerNole • #AusOpen • #AO2024 pic.twitter.com/VAJq2KFShr — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 11, 2024

The crowd at Rod Laver Arena was enthusiastic to witness two legends of respective sports coming together and trying hands on tennis and cricket. The game of cricket is not popular sport in Serbia but Novak Djokovic managed to hold the bat well and tried to hit the ball.

In Australia, majority of the athletes often excel well in all the sports. Steve Smith is only good at batting but also showed his tennis skills in the past. He plays tennis as a hobby or warm up during the off season.