Lionel Messi's Sister Crashes SUV In Miami, Postpones January 3 Wedding After Health Scare

Lionel Messi sister's María Sol suffered an accident while driving her SUV in Miami. Sol reportedly had a medical episode and crashed her vehicle, suffering multiple fractures and burns. Messi's sister had her wedding scheduled on January 3, which has now been postponed as she will undergo rehabilitation.

As per reports, Messi's younger sister suffered a medical episode while driving. It resulted in an accident with significant physical consequences. The reports further state she suffered two fractured vertebrae, a fracture in her heel and wrist and several burns. Fortunately, she is believed to be safe and out of danger.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Reports quoted Messi's mother who revealed that Maria was already back in Rosario and the family remain by her side as he recovers from the accident.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Messi's sister was set to get married to Inter Miami coach Julián Tuli Arellano. The wedding was scheduled for January 3. However, given Sol's accident and lengthy rehabilitation, the ceremony has now been postponed.

Arellano coaches the Inter Miami U-19 team, joining the David Beckham owned MLS franchise after the arrival of Lionel Messi. Julian was one of the attendees at Messi's wedding to childhood sweetheart Antonela Roccuzzo in 2017.

Maria Sol meanwhile runs her own business and has built a name for herself as a designer. She has worked on several of her brother's projects, while creating her own brand while staying away from the media glare.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Lionel Messi is yet to make a statement regarding the same. The 38-year-old is currently in his off season after leading Inter Miami to the MLS Cup title. Messi then embarked on a 4-day India tour, before returning to the US, where he is based out of Miami.