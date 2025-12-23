 Sunil Gavaskar Wins Legal Battle, Ex-India Captain Gets Personality & Publicity Rights Protected By Delhi High Court
The Delhi High Court has directed Meta, X Corp, and e-commerce platforms to remove unauthorized Sunil Gavaskar merchandise and misleading online posts, including fake quotes and obscene content. The court emphasized protecting Gavaskar’s personality and publicity rights, balancing free expression with preventing misuse of his name and image. The case continues in May 2026.

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, December 23, 2025, 02:06 PM IST
Sunil Gavaskar Wins Legal Battle, Ex-India Captain Gets Personality & Publicity Rights Protected By Delhi High Court | (Credits: X)

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday issued fresh directions for the removal of allegedly infringing online content relating to former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar, including unauthorised merchandise listings and misleading social media posts attributing false quotations to him.

The matter is being heard by Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora, who reviewed a detailed chart of URLs that, according to the plaintiff, continue to host infringing material despite earlier directions.

The Court first addressed links relating to the unauthorised sale of merchandise bearing Gavaskar's name and likeness.

Senior Advocate Gopal Jain, appearing for Gavaskar, also drew the Court's attention to certain online posts containing obscene content involving the former cricketer. While observing that humour and satire have their own space on social media, the Court nevertheless proceeded to focus on content that prima facie infringes Gavaskar's personality and publicity rights.

Recording submissions made during the hearing, the Court noted that Basic Subscriber Information (BSI) and IP logs had been supplied to the plaintiff earlier in the day. Jain informed the Court that steps would be taken to amend the memo of parties within one week. He also placed on record an additional annexure outlining the interim directions sought.

In his prayers, Gavaskar has sought directions against defendants for the unauthorised sale of merchandise as well as against social media users who have attributed to him a fabricated quote touching upon current affairs. It was submitted that the circulation of such statements could seriously harm his credibility as a broadcaster and cricket commentator.

Passing operative directions, the Court ordered that users on Meta platforms must take down the identified infringing URLs within 72 hours, failing which Meta shall remove the content itself. X Corp was similarly directed to take down the infringing URLs within 72 hours. E-commerce sellers offering unauthorised merchandise were also directed to remove the listings forthwith.

The High Court further issued summons to the concerned defendants and listed the matter next on May 22, 2026, for further consideration.

Gavaskar's suit seeks protection of his personality and publicity rights, including control over the commercial use of his name, image, likeness and reputation in the digital space. The case forms part of a growing body of litigation before the Delhi High Court addressing misuse of public figures' identities online, while continuing to draw a careful balance between legitimate expression and unlawful exploitation.

