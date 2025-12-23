 Who Is Maria Sol? Lionel Messi's Sister Involved In Car Crash Ahead Of Her Wedding
Maria Sol, Lionel Messi’s sister, was injured in a car accident in Miami, suffering fractures and burns, but is now stable. Her wedding to Inter Miami coach Julian Arellano has been postponed. Beyond her family name, Maria Sol is a successful businesswoman and designer who founded the globally recognised fashion brand Bikinis Rio.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Tuesday, December 23, 2025, 02:21 PM IST
article-image
Image: tuli_arellano9/fcbfn_live/X/Instagram

Maria Sol, the sister of football legend Lionel Messi, suffered a serious accident while driving her SUV in Miami. Reports indicate that she experienced a medical episode, causing her to crash the vehicle. She sustained two fractured vertebrae, a fractured heel and wrist, and several burns, though she is now stable and out of danger.

Maria Sol was scheduled to marry Julian “Tuli” Arellano, a coach with Inter Miami’s under-19 team, on January 3. The wedding has been postponed due to her injuries and required rehabilitation.

Who is Maria Sol?

While widely known as the sister of football superstar Lionel Messi, Maria Sol has built an impressive career of her own, establishing herself as a businesswoman and designer. She has contributed to some of her brother’s projects but has also pursued her own ventures, maintaining a strong professional identity away from the cameras.

Maria Sol is the creator of “Bikinis Rio,” a fashion brand that has gained international recognition. The brand has attracted a global audience and is even worn by Antonela Roccuzzo, Messi’s wife, highlighting its popularity and appeal.

Despite her growing success in the fashion world, Maria Sol prefers to maintain a low profile, managing her brand from her hometown of Rosario, Argentina. Her dedication to fashion and entrepreneurship demonstrates her independence and focus, showing that she is much more than just Lionel Messi’s sister.

By combining creativity with business acumen, Maria Sol continues to expand her brand internationally, proving that her talents and ambitions extend well beyond the football world.

