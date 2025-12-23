VIDEO: Rohit Sharma Mobbed By Fans In Jaipur Ahead Of Vijay Hazare Trophy Return

Rohit Sharma is no stranger to fame and fans once again showcased their love for the former India captain. The 38-year-old is in Jaipur with the Mumbai team for the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025/26. Rohit was swarmed by fans on his way to the stadium, requiring security assistance to just make it to his vehicle after practice.

The video of the same has since gone viral on social media. Rohit wearing his Mumbai training kit was seen making his way from the stadium along with the rest of the squad. Security formed a human chain to keep the fans at bay, who gathered in numbers just to see the former India captain.

Rohit, who rarely features in domestic one-day tournaments due to international commitments, joined the Mumbai squad to strengthen the side for the Vijay Hazare Trophy. The 38-year-old's participation comes after BCCI mandated all centrally contracted players to feature in at least 2 matches of the domestic 50-over tournament.

Rohit remains active only in the 50-over format having retired from T20Is and tests. The 38-year-old has ambitions of playing the 2027 World Cup, when he will be pushing 40. Rohit has worked hard on his fitness losing 10 kgs training with ex-India batting coach Abhishek Nayar. He was player of the series in the IND vs AUS ODIs and scored 2 half-centuries in the IND vs SA series.

Rohit Sharma travelled with Shardul Thakur, the Mumbai captain to Jaipur on Monday. He participated in the training session with the team on Tuesday. Mumbai play their first two games of the Vijay Hazare Trophy on December 24 and 26, against Sikkim and Uttarakhand respectively.