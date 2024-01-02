2024 United Cup: Novak Djokovic Leaves Fans Amazed As He Speaks Fluent Chinese After Serbia’s Win; Watch

Novak Djokovic and Olga Danilovic. | (Credits: Twitter)

Serbian Tennis legend Novak Djokovic left his fans and team amazed as he spoke Mandarian fluently during a presser following their victory over China at the 2024 United Cup in Perth. His partner Olga Danilovic was left stunned when Djokovic spoke the language quite fluently after a reporter requested it.

The 36-year-old is undeniably one of the multi-linguist sportspersons in the world today and knows a staggering 10 languages apart from his mother tongue, which are English, French, Mandarin (Chinese), German, Italian, Spanish, Arabic, Russian, Portuguese, and Japanese.

With the reporter claiming to have a massive fan following for Djokovic from China and hoped he could send a sweet message to the them in Mandarian, the veteran did not hold back. The video of Djokovic speaking Mandarian went viral on social media.