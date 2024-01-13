'The Score Is ‘Love-All’: Sachin Tendulkar Lauds Novak Djokovic & Steve Smith On-Court Moment Ahead Of Australian Open 2024

Steve Smith, Sachin Tendulkar and Novak Djokovic | Credits: Twitter

Former Team India captain and batting legend Sachin Tendulkar applauded World No.1 tennis player Novak Djokovic and Australian star batter Steve Smith for their camaraderie during the exhibition match ahead of Australian Open 2024.

The two greats of respective sports, Djokovic and Smith treated their fans with a wonderful and light-hearted interaction at Rod Laver Arena In Melbourne Park on Thursday. They had their fans' excited when two athletes tried hands on each other's sport.

In a video posted by Australian Open on X (formerly Twitter), Djokovic can be seen in awe after Steve Smith returned near-perfect service from Serbian tennis legend. He bowed down to Australian star batter in admiration.

Sachin Tendulkar took to X to share the video and came up with humorous wordplay to express his admiration for both athletes for displaying mutual respect.

"Beautiful to see two accomplished sportsmen having a moment. The score is ‘love-all’.

However, Novak Djokovic didn't miss Tendulkar's tweet and reacted with folded hands, expressing gratitude to ex-batting icon for praising the sportsmanship between him and Steve Smith.