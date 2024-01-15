 ‘It’s An Honour To Play With Him’: Yashasvi Jaiswal On His Batting Alongside Virat Kohli
Yashasvi Jaiswal emerged as one of the star performers in Men in Blue's six-wicket win over Afghanistan as he played a brilliant knock of 68 off 34 balls at a strike rate of 200 to help the hosts chase the target of 173.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Monday, January 15, 2024, 03:26 PM IST
article-image
Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli | Credits: Twitter

Team India's young batter Yashasvi Jaiswal has hailed the batting legend Virat Kohli and opened up on his experiencing of sharing the partnership with former India captain during the second T20I against Afghanistan at Holkar Stadium in Indore.

After India lost early wicket in Rohit Sharma for a duck, Jaiswal was joined by Virat Kohli at the crease and the pair formed 57-run partnership for the second wicket until the latter's dismissal at 29 in his comeback T20I match.

In a video released by BCCI on its X handle (Formerly Twitter), Yashasvi Jaiswal said that it is an honour to bat alongside Virat Kohli, added that he and former India captain were discussing on what shots they should play.

"It is always a pleasure to play with Virat (Kohli) bhaiya. It's an honour to play with him. We were having a conversation about in which area and what shots can we play in this wicket,"

Yashasvi Jaiswal was taking Afghanistan bowlers to the cleaners with his explosive style of batting, while Virat Kohli was playing classical strokes. Jaiswal was not featured in the first T20I as Shubman Gill opened with Rohit Sharma in Mohali.

article-image

Yashasvi Jaiswal reveals Rohit Sharma's advice

Yashasvi Jaiswal opened about the advice given by Indian captain Rohit Sharma before walking out to bat. The 22-year-old said that Rohit told him to play his natural game. He added that Team India skipper look after the players.

"He tell me to go out there and play my natural game. He asks me to play my shots. He's always there and he always looks after us. I think it's incredible to have a senior like him."

With his explosive performance in the 2nd T20I, Yashasvi Jaiswal is making himself a case for T20 World Cup 2024. In 16 T20Is, Jaiswal scored 498 runs, including a century and four fifties, at an average of 35.37.

article-image

