IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I: Fan Breaches Security To Hug & Touch Virat Kohli's Feet; Video Goes Viral

A fan was detained by police after he entered the ground by breaching the security to hug and touch the feet of Team India's star batter Virat Kohli during the 2nd T20I against Afghanistan at Holkar Stadium in Indore on Sunday, January 14.

Kohli made his return to T20I after a long gap of 14 months. The whole stadium was excited to see former Team India captain making his first appearance in the shortest format since T20 World Cup 2022. The 35-year-old missed the T20I series opener against Afghanistan as he returned home due to personal reason.

In a viral video, Virat Kohli can be seen fielding at the boundary when a fan surpassed security railing and ran towards Indian batting legend to hug him and touch his feet. Kohli was kind enough to give a hug. However, the fan was quickly detained by the cops at the Holkar stadium.

Virat Kohli put on a good performance with the bat as he scored 29 off 16 balls at a strike 181 in Men in Blue's 174-run chase against Afghanistan. India lost early wicket in Rohit Sharma for a golden duck at 5/1. Thereafter, Kohli and Yashasvi Jaiswal (68) stitched 57-run partnership for the second wicket.

Kohli is currently the leading run-scorer in T20Is, with 4034 runs, including a century and 37 fifties, at an average of 52.43 in 116 matches.