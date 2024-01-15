Watch: Virat Kohli & Shubman Gill's Hilarious Reaction After Shivam Dube Hit Winning Runs In IND vs AFG 2nd T20I

Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli share light-hearted moment after Shivam Dube hit winning runs | Credits: Twitter/Mazakiya ShortLeg

Team India batters Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill shared a light moment after the Men in Blue clinch the three-match series with a six-wicket over Afghanistan at Holkar Stadium in Indore on Sunday, January 14.

With a target of 173, Team India chased it down in 4.2 overs to spare. Yashasvi Jaiswal (68) and Shivam Dube (63*) emerged as star performers with the bat in hosts run-chase. Virat Kohli made his return to T20I after a gap of 14 months and chipped in with 29 off 16 balls.

Dube produced yet another scintillating performance with the bat. The southpaw took Afghanistan bowlers to the cleaners, especially Mohammad Nabi against whom he smashed three consecutive sixes. Shivam again finished off the game for Team India. In the 16th over, he hit the winning runs through leg bye.

After Shivam Dube took the team through finishing line, the camera shifted their focus towards India's dugout where Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill had a hilarious reaction alongside Arshdeep Singh. Kohli can be seen covering his face while laughing hard.