'I Have A Bulletproof Car': Rashid Khan Shares Shocking Revelation With Kevin Pietersen In A Candid Interview; VIDEO

Afghanistan’s premier spin star Rashid Khan revealed a striking insight into life back home during a candid conversation with former England player Kevin Pietersen. The conversation, shared on social media, took an unexpected turn when Pietersen asked whether Rashid could freely walk the streets of Kabul.

Rashid’s response was sobering: “I can’t walk in the street in Afghanistan. I have a bulletproof car.” When Pietersen expressed surprise, Rashid explained that the armoured vehicle isn’t a luxury, it’s a necessary safety measure in a country where instability and security risks remain high. He added that such precautions are “normal” in Afghanistan, where even well-known public figures must take extra precautions to avoid danger.

The exchange shone a light on the unique challenges Rashid faces off the field. Despite his global fame and success, in leagues like the IPL and Big Bash, Rashid continues to navigate a daily reality far removed from the glamour of professional sport, underlining how security concerns influence everyday life for many in his home country.

Tempers Flare! Rashid Khan Stares Down Saif Hassan After Dismissing Him During BAN Vs AFG Asia Cup 2025 Clash; Video

Tempers flared momentarily in Abu Dhabi as Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan delivered not just a wicket but a charged moment of drama during the Asia Cup 2025 clash between Bangladesh and Afghanistan. In the 7th over of Bangladesh’s innings, Rashid clean bowled Saif Hassan with a peach of a delivery and followed it up with an intense stare-down that caught the attention of players and viewers alike.

The incident occurred when Saif Hassan, looking to stabilise Bangladesh’s innings, misread a quicker delivery from Rashid. The ball crashed into the stumps and sent the bails flying. As Saif turned to walk back, Rashid locked eyes with him and held a piercing stare, his expression unreadable but clearly charged with emotion. The moment lasted only a few seconds, but it was enough to go viral on social media.

While Rashid Khan is known for his passion and intensity on the field, such visible expressions of aggression are relatively rare from the Afghan skipper.

This moment added a fiery edge to what has already been a gripping contest between the two sides. With stakes high in the Asia Cup 2025, such competitive flare-ups are perhaps inevitable and Rashid Khan once again reminded everyone of the intensity he brings not just with the ball, but with his presence.