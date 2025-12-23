 'I Have A Bulletproof Car': Rashid Khan Shares Shocking Revelation With Kevin Pietersen In A Candid Interview; VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'I Have A Bulletproof Car': Rashid Khan Shares Shocking Revelation With Kevin Pietersen In A Candid Interview; VIDEO

'I Have A Bulletproof Car': Rashid Khan Shares Shocking Revelation With Kevin Pietersen In A Candid Interview; VIDEO

Afghanistan’s star spinner Rashid Khan revealed in a conversation with Kevin Pietersen that he cannot walk freely in Kabul due to safety risks. He disclosed owning a bulletproof car, explaining it’s a necessary precaution rather than a luxury. Rashid emphasized that such security measures are common in Afghanistan, where even famous figures must prioritize personal safety.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Tuesday, December 23, 2025, 10:32 AM IST
article-image
Image: kptheswitch/X

Afghanistan’s premier spin star Rashid Khan revealed a striking insight into life back home during a candid conversation with former England player Kevin Pietersen. The conversation, shared on social media, took an unexpected turn when Pietersen asked whether Rashid could freely walk the streets of Kabul.

Rashid’s response was sobering: “I can’t walk in the street in Afghanistan. I have a bulletproof car.” When Pietersen expressed surprise, Rashid explained that the armoured vehicle isn’t a luxury, it’s a necessary safety measure in a country where instability and security risks remain high. He added that such precautions are “normal” in Afghanistan, where even well-known public figures must take extra precautions to avoid danger.

Read Also
Afghan Influencer BREAKS SILENCE On Rumours Of Marrying Star Cricketer Rashid Khan: 'Alhamdulillah,...
article-image
Read Also
Rashid Khan Removes Lahore Qalandars From His X Bio After Pakistan's Deadly Air Strikes On...
article-image

The exchange shone a light on the unique challenges Rashid faces off the field. Despite his global fame and success, in leagues like the IPL and Big Bash, Rashid continues to navigate a daily reality far removed from the glamour of professional sport, underlining how security concerns influence everyday life for many in his home country.

Tempers Flare! Rashid Khan Stares Down Saif Hassan After Dismissing Him During BAN Vs AFG Asia Cup 2025 Clash; Video

FPJ Shorts
'Full-Scale Assault On Institutional Framework': Rahul Gandhi Reiterates 'Vote Chori' Allegations In Berlin; BJP Hits Back
'Full-Scale Assault On Institutional Framework': Rahul Gandhi Reiterates 'Vote Chori' Allegations In Berlin; BJP Hits Back
Indian Markets Open Lower, IT Shares Drag Indices
Indian Markets Open Lower, IT Shares Drag Indices
'I Have A Bulletproof Car': Rashid Khan Shares Shocking Revelation With Kevin Pietersen In A Candid Interview; VIDEO
'I Have A Bulletproof Car': Rashid Khan Shares Shocking Revelation With Kevin Pietersen In A Candid Interview; VIDEO
From January 1, 2026 Life Gets New Rules, Big Changes Coming For Banks, Farmers, Employees & Daily Expenses
From January 1, 2026 Life Gets New Rules, Big Changes Coming For Banks, Farmers, Employees & Daily Expenses

Tempers flared momentarily in Abu Dhabi as Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan delivered not just a wicket but a charged moment of drama during the Asia Cup 2025 clash between Bangladesh and Afghanistan. In the 7th over of Bangladesh’s innings, Rashid clean bowled Saif Hassan with a peach of a delivery and followed it up with an intense stare-down that caught the attention of players and viewers alike.

The incident occurred when Saif Hassan, looking to stabilise Bangladesh’s innings, misread a quicker delivery from Rashid. The ball crashed into the stumps and sent the bails flying. As Saif turned to walk back, Rashid locked eyes with him and held a piercing stare, his expression unreadable but clearly charged with emotion. The moment lasted only a few seconds, but it was enough to go viral on social media.

While Rashid Khan is known for his passion and intensity on the field, such visible expressions of aggression are relatively rare from the Afghan skipper.

This moment added a fiery edge to what has already been a gripping contest between the two sides. With stakes high in the Asia Cup 2025, such competitive flare-ups are perhaps inevitable and Rashid Khan once again reminded everyone of the intensity he brings not just with the ball, but with his presence.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'I Have A Bulletproof Car': Rashid Khan Shares Shocking Revelation With Kevin Pietersen In A Candid...

'I Have A Bulletproof Car': Rashid Khan Shares Shocking Revelation With Kevin Pietersen In A Candid...

'Gaadi Kahan Hai Apna?': Rohit Sharma's Funny Query To Shardul Thakur Goes Viral Ahead Of Vijay...

'Gaadi Kahan Hai Apna?': Rohit Sharma's Funny Query To Shardul Thakur Goes Viral Ahead Of Vijay...

Premier League: Viktor Gyokeres Optimistic About Arsenal's Title Chances

Premier League: Viktor Gyokeres Optimistic About Arsenal's Title Chances

VIDEO: Patson Daka's Wild Goal Celebration Nearly Ends In Injury During AFCON Match

VIDEO: Patson Daka's Wild Goal Celebration Nearly Ends In Injury During AFCON Match

GCL: Alpine SG Pipers To Take On Defending Champions Triveni Continental Kings In The Final

GCL: Alpine SG Pipers To Take On Defending Champions Triveni Continental Kings In The Final