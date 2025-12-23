 Global Sports Pickleball League Finals Set To Thrill Fans At Andheri Sports Complex In Mumbai
The Global Sports Pickleball League (GSPL) is set to deliver an exciting weekend of action as the finals take place at the Andheri Sports Complex. Fans can look forward to two thrilling matchups across different divisions.

Amertha Rangankar
Updated: Tuesday, December 23, 2025, 11:49 AM IST
In the Challenger finals, the Delhi Snipers will lock horns with the Mumbai Chhatrapati Warriors. Both teams have displayed resilience and skill throughout the tournament, and this clash promises high-octane pickleball action as they compete for the championship title.

Meanwhile, the Pro finals will feature a star-studded encounter between the Bengaluru Blazers and the Hyderabad Vikings. With top-tier athletes showcasing their tactical acumen and lightning-fast reflexes, the match is expected to be a spectacle for pickleball enthusiasts.

The Andheri Sports Complex, known for hosting major sporting events, will be the venue for both finals, providing fans with an opportunity to witness some of the best pickleball talent in the country.

With two finals lined up in different categories, the GSPL continues to solidify its reputation as a premier platform for pickleball, attracting players and fans eager to see competitive, high-energy matches.

