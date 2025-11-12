Afghan Influencer BREAKS SILENCE On Rumours Of Marrying Star Cricketer Rashid Khan: 'Alhamdulillah, I Have A Beautiful Life..'

Image Credit: Instagram/ Rashid Khan, Wazhma Ayoubi

Afghanistan influencer Wazhma Ayoubi had hit out rumours of her wedding with Rashid Khan on social media. Afghanistan's T20I captain confirmed his second marriage on social media after attending a charity event in Netherlands. While Rashid did not reveal the identity of his wife, many assumed it to be Ayoubi.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Ayoubi took to X to address the rumours, asking people to respect privacy and be mindful. She congratulated the Afghanistan captain on his new wedding, but confirmed that she had not married the Gujarat Titans star.

"Once again, I just want to make it clear that the videos and pictures circulating online are not of me. I would really appreciate it if people refrained from dragging my name into this. Alhamdulillah, I have a beautiful life," she wrote on X

Khan attended a charity event with his wife in Netherlands for the Rashid Khan foundation. With speculation growing online, the Afghanistan T20I captain confirmed that he tied the knot in August this year. He had earlier married in October 2024, marking this his second wedding.

"I had my nikkah done and married a woman who embodies the love, peace and partnership I always hoped for. I recently took my wife to a charity event, and it’s unfortunate to see assumptions being made from something so simple. The truth is straightforward: she is my wife, and we stand together with nothing to hide," Khan wrote on Instagram.

Wahzma Ayoubi meanwhile is an influencer from Afghanistan. She went viral on social media for her continued support towards the Indian cricket team. Ayoubi attended India's Champions Trophy Final win over Pakistan and has often posed with the tri-colour. She has in fact called India her 'second home'.